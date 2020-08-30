Doctors have released Ruby Knelson to ride a bike again, and she’s preparing for a role in Owensboro Dance Theatre’s upcoming production of “Lion King.”
The 7-year-old had a liver transplant on June 8 and is doing well.
Ruby, the adopted daughter of Kristy and Danny Knelson, was born with biliary atresia, a rare liver disease that scars and blocks the liver’s bile ducts. As a result, bile backs up and damages the liver.
Also, because of Ruby’s liver disease, she suffered from hepatopulmonary syndrome, which kept her lungs from transferring oxygen to her body properly.
The family expected her liver transplant to take place as early as April, but, as with all things this year, COVID-19 delayed her the procedure until June.
Doctors expected Ruby’s surgery to take up to five hours, but, during the procedure, they discovered she had malrotation of the intestines, meaning they were rotated and had to be corrected.
As a result, Ruby’s surgery at Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis took seven hours, her mother said.
“She did better than they expected,” Kristy said. “She was in ICU about a week.”
Altogether, Ruby was in the hospital two weeks instead of the anticipated six weeks.
Doctors released her early because of COVID-19. They felt it was better for her to be healthy at home, and they agreed to virtual follow-up appointments.
There has been one scare since surgery, Kristy said.
Tests showed Ruby’s liver levels were abnormally high a few weeks ago. Doctors feared her body might be rejecting the new organ.
“A biopsy showed it was not rejecting,” Kristy said.
Doctors believe a virus caused the problem. Recent tests show Ruby’s results are normalizing.
“She feels really good,” Kristy said. “Her energy levels are up.”
Right now, Ruby is on four medications. However, doctors expect that number to be reduced to one — anti-rejection medication only — a year from now.
For the next few months, she goes to Riley Hospital once a month for treatment to prevent pneumonia and lung infections.
“She gets labs every week to check her liver levels and the medication level for her anti-rejection medication,” Kristy said.
Earlier this year, several local fundraisers were conducted to help Ruby’s family pay the direct and indirect expenses related to her surgery.
A GoFundMe account was started. Sorgho Elementary School and Owensboro Christian Church’s fourth- and fifth-grade classrooms conducted fundraisers.
In the end, the community raised about $12,000.
“We’re really grateful for everyone who has helped us out,” Kristy said. “It has been amazing.”
