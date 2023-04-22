Kris Rucinski, professor of music at the University of the Cumberlands, will be conducting a recital and lecture at Kentucky Wesleyan College at 6 p.m. on Monday in Tapscott Chapel at the Barnard-Jones Administration Building. A masterclass will take place at 5 p.m.

Rucinski will discuss the possible links between musicianship, trauma, addiction, depression and other mental health conditions during the lecture, which is called “Suffering, mental disorder and the expression of beauty.”

