Kris Rucinski, professor of music at the University of the Cumberlands, will be conducting a recital and lecture at Kentucky Wesleyan College at 6 p.m. on Monday in Tapscott Chapel at the Barnard-Jones Administration Building. A masterclass will take place at 5 p.m.
Rucinski will discuss the possible links between musicianship, trauma, addiction, depression and other mental health conditions during the lecture, which is called “Suffering, mental disorder and the expression of beauty.”
“It’s a vitally important topic,” Rucinski said. “I’ve gone through addiction and the mental health system. I’ve had friends that have died. It’s something close to my heart.”
Rucinski said he has sought out answers to the question of if mental health and addiction battles are more prevalent in the musical world than the regular world.
“I’ve consulted articles and resources and I’ve done interviews,” he said. “I’ve tried to cast a wide net in getting a read on the situation. The lecture deals with serious topics and I wanted to be armed with a better understanding of this issue in music.”
A 40-minute recital will follow the discussion in which Rucinski will explore topics and figures from the lecture through the music of Rachmaninoff, Scriabin and two brand new premieres of works by living composers.
“There’s been a theme of using music as a tool to cope with struggles,” Rucinski said. “There’s a therapeutic impact in exposing kids to music. Music is a social activity that helps connect them with others, and it’s something they can share with others.”
Rucinski said music is a way students can be reassured that other people are invested in and hear what they have to say.
“They’re able to relate to past figures who struggled with the same issues they’re facing,” he said.
Rucinski is considered a “late bloomer” in the classical world, having began his journey at the age of 10, he said.
“My father was a musician and professor and he introduced me to music,” he said. “I got into visual arts young but I liked piano more than drawing.”
After the death of his father when Rucinski was 17 years old, he fell deep into music in order to honor his father’s legacy.
Kevin Priebe, assistant professor of music at KWC, said he is excited for Rucinski to visit the campus.
“I look forward to having some of my students work with him during the masterclass, where they will benefit from his unique perspectives as an educator and performer,” he said. “It is also a great opportunity for the public to hear him perform great music, and to learn more about the relationship between music and mental health.”
Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19
