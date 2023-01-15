Kentucky Wesleyan College has hired Laura Rudolph as the new career engagement specialist at the campus. She began her position on Jan. 4.
Rudolph will work with students and alumni on career exploration, résumé development and interview practice. She will also lead existing programs such as Leadership Wesleyan, Panther Career Ally Program, Wesleyan at Work and Handshake.
“My combined work experience made me feel like I was a unique fit for this position,” Rudolph said. “I came from K-12 education ... before that I worked in business, management and customer service.”
Prior to her secondary education roles, Rudolph worked for Kentucky Utilities Company in management and marketing roles. This is Rudolph’s first job working in postsecondary education. She was previously an administrator in Henderson County Schools as a principal at North Middle School.
As a business and career and technical teacher at Hopkins County Central High School, Rudolph was involved in career pathways, helping students navigate what careers they wanted to have and what majors interested them in college.
“My interest in that really gelled, and that is why I was interested in the position at KWC,” she said. “From the beginning, going from business to high school education, it was not only my strength, but my passion to talk to students about what their future aspirations were and how to get there.”
Rudolph said that aspect of her career is the core part of her position at KWC.
“This is what I enjoy doing and feel most strongly about,” she said.
The career engagement specialist position falls under the umbrella of Alumni Relations and Career Exploration, a department that KWC merged in 2022.
“This position had not fallen under Alumni Relations before. and I think that was one of the reasons I was hired,” Rudolph said. “I will further develop the relationship between alumni and current students. The Alumni Relations people have great relationships with alumni and the business community also.”
Rudolph said KWC alumni feel very strongly about the college and love to stay involved.
“The marriage of alumni and careers gives us the benefit of using those relationships to help existing students,” she said. “They need each other. Businesses need good quality candidates, and students need jobs, shadowing and experiences.”
The position Rudolph has at KWC is twofold, she said.
“I will oversee events, but I also enjoy the one-on-one with students and having conversations to help them understand what they need to do,” she said.
Rudolph said she has been impressed with the faculty and staff at KWC and how passionate they are about the college, students and alumni.
“It’s just an incredible place,” she said. “... I’m not an alumni, but I wish I were one.”
Rudolph earned a bachelor’s degree from Western Kentucky University in marketing/economics and three master’s degrees — master of business administration from the University of Kentucky; master of arts in teaching from Eastern Kentucky University; and education specialist from University of the Cumberlands.
