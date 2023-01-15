Kentucky Wesleyan College has hired Laura Rudolph as the new career engagement specialist at the campus. She began her position on Jan. 4.

Rudolph will work with students and alumni on career exploration, résumé development and interview practice. She will also lead existing programs such as Leadership Wesleyan, Panther Career Ally Program, Wesleyan at Work and Handshake.

