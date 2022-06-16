A McLean County man was indicted by a grand jury earlier this week for charges stemming from an arrest in April.
David Tyler Conrad, 37, of Rumsey, was charged June 6 with one count of assault in the second-degree, two counts of strangulation in the first-degree, one count of criminal attempt to commit murder, one count of unlawful imprisonment in the first-degree and one count of wanton endangerment in the first-degree.
According to the complaint warrant for an incident that occurred on April 7, Conrad allegedly caused serious physical injury to a female acquaintance by striking her in the facial area and body with his fists causing the female to fall to the ground; impeded normal breathing or circulation of the blood of the female by applying pressure on her throat or neck and began squeezing hard enough that the female blacked out twice and placed his foot on the female’s throat in an attempt to hold the female down.
Corey King, Kentucky State Police’s public affairs officer, announced the morning of April 9 that KSP were searching for Conrad, who was considered to be “armed and dangerous.”
Conrad was initially issued a general warrant for his arrest for two counts of attempted murder, two counts of strangulation in the first-degree, unlawful imprisonment in the first-degree, wanton endangerment in the second-degree, assault — second-degree domestic violence and second-degree terroristic threatening.
The weekend-long search for Conrad ended on the evening of April 10 when he was arrested by McLean County Sheriff Kenneth Frizzell at his residence in the 1600 block of Kentucky Highway 138 E.
Conrad was arrested without incident, according to Frizzell, and was held at the Muhlenberg County Detention Center in Greenville.
His bond, initially set at $500,000, was reduced to $100,000 under the conditions that Conrad was to wear an ankle monitor and to be released to his family for immediate delivery to an in-house long-term rehabilitation center, according to Stephanie King-Logsdon, the county circuit clerk.
An arraignment was scheduled for Monday at the McLean County Courthouse where Conrad was to appear remotely, but it was moved to June 20 due to the court receiving an e-filing the morning of from Conrad’s representation Evan Taylor, an Owensboro attorney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.