The Brandon Scott Mullins Memorial Foundation will be hosting a Memorial Day Run to Remember 5K race at 8 a.m. Monday, May 29, beginning at the Gold Star Monument.
This event has previously been held in November as part of Veterans Day celebrations. The COVID pandemic cancelled the run/walk in 2020 and 2021.
