Expect to see a lot of runners on Owensboro’s streets Saturday morning.
And plan your local trips accordingly.
John Gleason, race director for the Wendell Foster Half Marathon, said, “We have 883 signed up so far and there’s one more day left to register. I’m expecting more than 900 runners.”
Last year, he said, there were 893.
They’re coming from 14 states and Canada so far.
And few of them are coming alone.
“I anticipate between 2,000 and 3,000 people coming for the race,” Gleason said.
That includes friends and family of the runners.
“The Wendell Foster Half Marathon is quickly becoming one of the fastest-growing half marathons in the country,” Dave Kirk, destination management director for the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau, said Wednesday.
He said, “Anytime you can bring a new event to our city that’s expanding at a rapid pace, it’s a great win for Owensboro.
Gleason said people are coming from Washington state to Florida.
Activities start Friday with the Wendell Foster Half Marathon Expo from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Owensboro Convention Center.
Peter Kline will be the guest speaker at noon and 4 p.m.
Those 20- to 30-minute sessions are open to the public, Gleason said.
Kline, who lives in Seattle, is the founder of Marathons with Meaning.
He pushes children with disabilities in marathons and 100-mile races.
Gleason said the 13.1-mile race is designed to make the public more aware of Wendell Foster and its mission.
But it’s also a fundraiser.
“We hope to raise around $30,000,” Gleason said. “We raised $26,000 last year.”
Registration for the race is $85.
New this year is FinisherPix, a national race photography business, which will capture images of runners on the course and at the finish line.
And this year’s race will also offer athlete tracking.
Runners’ bibs will be outfitted with a chip, so family and friends will be able to check online to see how the runner is doing and when to expect him or her to reach the finish line.
Both the start and finish lines are in Smothers Park downtown.
The race course is at https://wendellfoster.org/halfmarathon-course/
Gleason said people can check it before driving in the city on Saturday morning.
The race begins at 7:30 a.m. at Smothers Park.
Roads affected between 7:30 and 11:30 a.m. include parts of Veterans, Fourth, J.R. Miller, Veach, the Greenbelt, 20th, Ford, South Griffith, Scherm, Lewis, Griffith, Locust and Byers.
Gleason said the fastest runners will cross the finish line after about an hour.
The course will remain open for four hours, he said.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
