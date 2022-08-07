After a two-year absence, the Rural Life Celebration will return at 5 p.m. Sunday to the Owensboro Convention Center.
The purpose is to pay tribute to agriculture and individuals who work to make their communities a better place.
Bill Brey, a Whitesville farmer who chairs the Rural Life Committee, said the COVID-19 pandemic has prevented the event from taking place the last two years.
“In the past, we’ve had 450 people come out for it,” Brey said. “I don’t know how it’s going to be, but we’ve planned on about 400.”
The free event will feature speakers, awards and a meal of pork chops, hamburgers, baked potatoes and desserts.
“It’s all about farming, but other people are welcome to come, too,” Brey said.
Originally held at the Owensboro Sportscenter, the Rural Life Celebration began in 2003.
The idea of paying tribute to farmers started with the late John McRaith, who was bishop of the Diocese of Owensboro from 1982 to 2009.
McRaith grew up on a farm in Minnesota, and he brought that love of agriculture with him.
More from this section
The agenda also includes a special presentation by Daniel Hayden of Hayden Farms.
And keeping with tradition, there will be two awards presented — the “Be Like Rick” Award, which is named after the late Rick Kamuf, who was known for “getting stuff done” and “helping people,” and the Lifetime Achievement Award.
Jeff Coke, a Daviess and McLean County farmer will be given the “Be Like Rick” Award, and West Louisville farmer Gene Glenn will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award.
Coke said he appreciates the award because of its namesake.
“It is an honor to be looked upon like that because Rick did set a legacy that we all need to be shooting for,” Coke said. “He was a real good proponent of agriculture and for helping others.”
The Rural Life Celebration is supported by nearly 30 sponsors and will be emceed by Kirk Kirkpatrick.
Brey said the event wouldn’t happen without the sponsors and the committee members.
“We really have a big time out of it,” Brey said. “…Everybody picks a job, and it all gets done.”
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.