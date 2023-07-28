Fifty-five Kentuckians from 22 counties will be in Owensboro today through Sunday for a Rural-Urban Exchange Community Intensive.
Sara Hemingway, executive director of the Marilyn and William Young Charitable Foundation, said, “I see it as a leadership development opportunity which uses the exploration of culture and place to build relationships among Kentuckians from varying backgrounds and points of view.
“It’s old fashioned communication, which is what we need desperately. RUX seeks to create understanding among its participants in order to unite our citizens, breaking the cycle of constant discourse.”
Visitors will be housed on the Kentucky Wesleyan College campus.
While they’re here, they will visit the Bluegrass Hall of Fame & Museum, First Christian Church, the H.L. Neblett Center, the Owensboro Regional Farmers’ Market, Riney Farms, Friday After 5, the RiverPark Center, Holiday World and the Western Kentucky Botanical Garden.
Speakers include Chad Benefield, Joe Berry, Mark Brown, Rafe Buckner, Jessie Carter, Candance Castlen Brake, Tim Davis, Stacy Edds-Ellis, Jim Gilles, Cole Hamilton, Crashaunya Hartsfield, Joan Hayden, Olga McKissic, Keith Riney and Marshall Sanders.
Programs will focus on the culture, economy and environment of the community.
Meals will be provided by The Cottage, Old Hickory BBQ, Nona’s Market and Pamir Afghan Cuisine.
Savannah Barrett, co-founder and Art of the Rural Exchange director, said, “We’ve spent years building relationships and partnerships with Owensboro’s leaders so that we can deliver a truly remarkable experience of Daviess County.
“The staff of Owensboro Health, the Public Life Foundation, the Young Foundation and many others have organized a diverse committee of community leaders and have demonstrated a commitment to using RUX as an opportunity to address challenging conversations, strengthen relationships across the city and develop collaborations with others across the state. We couldn’t be more excited to host the RUX cohort in Owensboro.”
