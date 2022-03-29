Darris L. Russell, former Muhlenberg County attorney from 1986 to 2018, was appointed as the 45th District Court judge for McLean and Muhlenberg counties Monday.
Russell, 69, was sworn in by Circuit Judge Brian Wiggins, chief circuit judge for McLean and Muhlenberg counties.
Russell will replace former District Court Judge Brian Crick, who died in his home in Bremen during the 2021 western Kentucky tornado in December.
“I’m saddened to take the position due to Judge Crick’s death,” Russell said. “I’ll try to do it best that I can do and keep his memories and family in my prayers.”
Growing up in Louisville, Russell graduated from duPont Manual High School in 1971 before receiving his bachelor’s degree in government at Western Kentucky University in 1975.
Russell graduated with his juris doctorate from Salmon P. Chase College of Law at Northern Kentucky University in Highland Heights in 1978 and was admitted to the Kentucky Bar Association the same year.
Before becoming county attorney, Russell and former 45th District Court Judge Charles Ehlschide opened and ran a private law practice in Greenville in 1980 until Ehlschide won the 45th District Court judge election in November 1981.
Russell ran for county attorney position against an incumbent candidate in 1985, eventually winning a total of eight terms.
While Russell will assume the position, he is running against Eric Stovall, the western regional manager for the Department of Public Advocacy’s Public Defender’s Office in Madisonville, in the general election.
