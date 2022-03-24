Darris L. Russell, who served as the Muhlenberg County attorney from 1986 to 2018, has put himself in the race for the 45th District Court judge seat for McLean and Muhlenberg counties.
Russell, 69, who submitted his declaration of candidacy on Jan. 11 according to Kentucky Registry of Election Finance, will face off against Eric Stovall, the western regional manager for the Department of Public Advocacy’s Public Defender’s Office in Madisonville.
Growing up in Louisville as a son of a housewife and factory working father, Russell has been interested in politics and law ever since he can remember.
“I’ve always had a penchant for politics even back to high school,” Russell said. “It was a process from early on.”
After graduating from duPont Manual High School in 1971, Russell received a bachelor’s degree in government at Western Kentucky University in 1975 before getting his juris doctorate from Salmon P. Chase College of Law at Northern Kentucky University in Highland Heights in 1978.
Once he was admitted to the Kentucky Bar Association in 1978, Russell and former 45th District Court Judge Charles Ehlschide opened a private law practice in Greenville in 1980.
“It’s always a possibility (and) all the people we went to law school with … — their dads were lawyers, their uncles were lawyers; they gave you a place to go. We didn’t have that,” Russell said. “We had to carve out our own niche.”
He also was a chairman of the fundraising committee of the Masonic Lodge 673 in Central City for children in need.
Ehlschide won the 45th District Court Judge election in November 1981, which left Russell to join up with another law firm before Russell saw his own opportunity to run for the county attorney position against an incumbent in 1985, eventually winning eight terms both opposed and unopposed.
With this position, Russell looks to bring both experience and familiarity, noting he is acquainted with all of the elected officials in Muhlenberg and that he has worked closely with sheriffs, jailers and law enforcement and hopes to build that similar relationship with those in McLean County.
“I think I can make a smooth transition,” Russell said. “District Judge (and) county attorney are sort of the same game, different positions.”
Russell said that he has been “under the microscope” for the voting public and notes that he feels that people should feel confident in his abilities to serve in the position due to not having any controversy throughout his tenure and continued to be elected.
“I think I got a track record,” Russell said. “...I can do the job from day one; I’m quite confident.”
Despite being semi-retired since 2018, Russell was contacted by people about the possibility of running after the loss of the previous District Court Judge Brian Crick, who died in his home in Bremen during the EF4 tornado in December.
“Judge Crick and I were close friends and I was very saddened by his passing but I got a lot of calls from other officeholders … and people in and around the courthouse wanted me to run for the position,” Russell said. “I was there for 33 years, so they know me very well.”
While Russell looks forward to the possibility of sitting at the bench, he admits to being “uncomfortable” that he could potentially take Crick’s position.
“I would have never considered running in any other situation,” Russell said. “We were close friends. …He started out as a public defender (while) I was a county attorney; we were in constant contact …. He is the most family-oriented man I’ve ever known.”
Russell notes that families can be a large part of people becoming part of the judicial process and admits that he is willing to work hard when handling potential cases.
“The family unit is not what it was when I grew up and I think that’s the root of most of the other problems,” Russell said. “How you cure a family unit, I don’t know. I’m willing to learn but so far, nobody has a magic answer and I doubt I can for one, but I’d be willing to explore whatever options are out there — poverty, drugs, I mean what leads to what social problems are very interrelated. As county attorney, anytime you get a meth lab — mom and dad are doing the meth, cooking the meth and you get two or three dependent children (because the parents) are doing the meth instead of taking care of the children and (their) needs. …I’d explore anything anybody’s got to say to get the family situation turned around.”
Russell said that the school system most likely deals with familial and social issues more than the court system does on a regular basis and that some situations are brought to court because there isn’t another option.
“When you … see anything in court, there’s already some other system that’s failed every time,” Russell said. “As a county attorney, when you get a juvenile in there with a record that thick, you get to the bottom of it and nine times out of 10, it started out as a neglect or dependency action. If we get people to take care of their children, we’d solve a lot of problems.”
Russell also hopes to provide as much help as possible rather than punishment.
“(We want) to try to get them in the right direction,” Russell said.
Russell looks to bring his values of fairness, following and upholding the law and making decisions within the law though it may be against his own opinions; something he practiced in his previous position.
“Anytime I was there, I had a lot of friends come in …,” Russell said. “But in the courtroom, you got to treat them the same as everyone else. District Court, you might say, is the emergency room of the legal system. District Court doesn’t close. It’s open 24/7 (and) so is the county attorney’s office. ... You got to be prepared ….”
And even after 30 plus years, Russell’s passion for staying in the field is straightforward that he hopes the public will see.
“I love people and interaction with people,” Russell said. “...I just enjoy being around people.”
