RiverValley Behavioral Health has begun accepting nominations for the second Dianne McFarling Memorial Award.
The award, which was introduced in June 2022, was created to honor an organization, business, nonprofit, charity, school, group or individual within RVBH’s seven-county coverage area — Daviess, Hancock, Henderson, McLean, Ohio, Union, and Webster — that has demonstrated a commitment to improving mental health within the communities.
The award also commemorates the late Dianne McFarling, former senior director of RVBH Regional Prevention Center for 21 years who passed away in October 2021.
“Dianne’s passion for and commitment to promoting mental wellness and substance misuse prevention efforts were consistently seen and felt throughout the seven counties RiverValley serves,” said Brooke Arnold, director of the RVBH Regional Prevention Center, in a release. “She was a fearless advocate for youth and young people, always encouraging them to have a seat at the table in our communities and to use their voice.”
Dr. Wanda Figueroa-Peralta, president and CEO of RVBH, said in a release that the award will not only honor McFarling and her “dedication to spreading hope and increasing mental health awareness in our communities,” but to encourage and inspire others to “carry on her legacy and become ambassadors of hope in their own communities.”
Kentucky Wesleyan College was named the recipient of the award for its inaugural year.
The nominations will be narrowed down to three finalists that will be recognized during RVBH’s third annual Youth Mental Health Art Contest award ceremony to be held this summer.
The winner will be announced at the conclusion of the event.
All nominations considered as finalists will be determined and evaluated by an internal committee.
Nominations for the Dianne McFarling Memorial Award can be submitted online at rvbh.com and must be submitted by April 21.
