RiverValley Behavioral Health broke ground for its renovation Tuesday, which officials said will help the organization accommodate new and growing services, and enhance patient and staff experiences.
RVBH, headquartered at the Cigar Factory Complex on 1100 Walnut St., has implemented six new programs over the course of the last year, according to CEO Dr. Wanda Figueroa, and is continuing to grow.
“Our goal is to provide a therapeutic and inviting atmosphere for our clients and to encapsulate our rich history while making room for future expansion,” she said. “This moment is a milestone for RiverValley for many reasons. We are creating the future.”
The renovation will include more open spaces, therapy rooms, staff wellness rooms, new and improved meeting spaces, office spaces, a cafeteria and a courtyard.
It will also include a two-story atrium in the front of the building, which Araceli Grarza, architect and owner’s representative for the renovation project, said will help bring more natural light into the interior of the building and make it brighter.
“Overall, we’re enhancing the patient experience and we’re transforming the building into a great space to work at,” she said. “We’re taking now our planning stage to the next level and actually putting boots on the ground and making this happen … We’re transforming this building. It’s really going through an immense transformation. We’re making it into a great workplace so that RiverValley can continue to provide services to this community.”
Figueroa said the project goal is to provide a therapeutic experience for patients.
“We need a space that will better accommodate our new services. This is more than building a facility and renovating the facility. It’s a new era in our services,” she said. “In the future that we have envisioned and we have in mind to create, this community will be healthy and striving. This community will recognize there is no health without mental health, and every member of this community will be connected to the services that they need to build a better life. This community will overcome treatment barriers and have expanded access to treatment.”
Mayor Tom Watson spoke at the ceremony, noting the impact RiverValley has on so many in the community and those struggling with substance use.
Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said the organization is an asset to Owensboro and the surrounding areas that it serves.
“We need more people who understand what folks are going through, and certainly throughout the pandemic, we’ve seen a lot of increase in mental illness,” he said. “RiverValley is the perfect organization … it’s a valuable asset.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.