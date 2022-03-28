RiverValley Behavioral Health crisis line services have substantially evolved since the line’s inception, according to Lionel Phelps, RVBH vice president for continuous quality improvement.
The behavioral and mental health care organization recently received an award for its crisis line service from the Kentucky Council on Problem Gambling.
RVBH has provided crisis line services for individuals experiencing gambling disorder or problem gambling for the entire state of Kentucky for many years in partnership with the council, according to Phelps.
The criss line, however, is used for a variety of other concerns, including providing crisis services locally for the seven-county service region, receiving local calls from the national suicide lifeline and taking calls for mental health care services and appointments.
The crisis line, Phelps said, is a vital service for those in immediate need of mental health support services and resources.
“People are more likely to reach out anonymously for help because it’s so easy, and they don’t have to leave their house, and everybody usually has access to a phone,” he said.
He said the service has also been extended to provide support via text messaging.
The service, he said, receives around 2,400 calls each month, with the No. 1 reason being for issues related to loneliness and isolation, followed closely by stress.
By calling the crisis line, Phelps said individuals in need are able to receive support and be directed to resources. But assistance does not stop after one phone call.
Phelps said call center employees will also work with the caller to help get appointments set up for mental health care services to offer continued care and evaluation.
“We don’t offer any judgment or have any kind of agenda when we’re talking to people, it’s more about providing a very empathetic listener to help them strategize or think through what their next steps are,” he said. “The No. 1 thing for a general call is just to kind of give reassurance and information to people.”
Additionally, Phelps said, call center employees will also dispatch the RVBH Mobile Crisis Unit if they suspect the caller might be experiencing a serious crisis or be in immediate danger.
The Mobile Crisis Unit, he said, is an evolution in recent years from how the nonprofit addressed those concerns in years past.
“Before that, we solely relied on law enforcement to do that, and from talking to people on the phone, you don’t always know the seriousness, so sending police can sometimes frighten people,” Phelps said. “So having a mobile crisis team with mental health professionals to respond has really been a game-changer for us.”
The crisis line call center has provided services locally for more than 30 years, Phelps said, and has changed completely since its humble beginnings of being staffed by volunteer phone operators.
Now, he said, operators have a background in mental health services and extensive training in handling mental health crises.
“It’s a very different kind of service,” he said. “What it is today is so much more than what it was before.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.