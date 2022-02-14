RiverValley Behavioral Health has limited its intake of patients to its children’s hospital based on the number of positive COVID-19 cases.
The move, according to an announcement, is in accordance with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local health department guidelines for residential settings.
All children and adolescent hospital assessments will be conducted by the RVBH Mobile Crisis Team.
Wanda Figueroa Peralta, CEO of RVBH, said as the organization experiences capacity limitations, it is working to reallocate services to the community in other ways, such as home-based services.
She said RVBH has worked to send more clinicians to homes of clients or meet them wherever they are to ensure they are still receiving the mental health services they need.
“Working with public health policies, sometimes they change in terms of what your capacity could be based on the type of services that we have,” she said. “So for hospital and residential settings, if you have an X number of active positive cases, then you need to limit some of those admissions in, and then we provide community-based services, so that’s what we’re doing.”
The capacity problems, Figueroa Peralta said, are not unique to RVBH. Healthcare facilities throughout the country are facing similar problems, one that is not being helped by the continuation of COVID-19.
Illness has not just affected patients and the community, she said, but also healthcare workers and staff as well, including those at RVBH.
“It became more critical during COVID,” she said. “It definitely has had a devastating effect.”
She said RVBH is working to recruit more team members and is working hard to continue services and expand its capacity for home-based services.
“We are continuously adapting to the needs of the community and how we can best use the resources that we have and the capacity that we have,” she said.
The Mobile Crisis Team can be accessed 24/7 by calling 270-689-6879, or 1-800-769-4920 for TDD/Hearing Impaired.
Anyone in a nonmedical emergency crisis can call or text the Crisis Line at 1-800-433-7291.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
