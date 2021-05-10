RiverValley Behavioral Health has launched a mental health visual art contest for children in kindergarten through 12th grade in recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month.
President and CEO Wanda Figueroa said the contest is meant to start a conversation among children and youth about mental health and share messages of hope and support for one another.
The theme of the contest is “be kind to your mind.”
According to Figueroa, 1-in-10 youth have mental health needs with less than half receiving the necessary services, partially due to stigma and lack of accessibility.
Having such a contest in the community opens the line of communication between children as well as children and their caregivers, Figueroa said.
“We want to use this month to encourage youth to have conversations about mental health,” she said. “This is more important than ever now with COVID where children have been so stressed out. I can’t think of a more difficult time for children and youth than now.”
Having youth share messages of support with others their age is also a significant part of the project, Figueroa said.
“Sometimes, the best people to talk to youth are youth, so that’s why we’re going to use art as a way of them developing a message based on a ‘be kind to your mind’ concept,” she said.
Children and youth can submit visual art projects such as drawings, paintings, sculptures, poems and more.
Two winners will be chosen — one from the K-6 grade category, and one from the 7-12 grade category. Winners will receive a $500 prize.
Additionally, $500 will be given to the school or nonprofit youth organization of the winner’s choice. RVBH will also give $1,000 to the school or nonprofit youth organization with the most entries.
Entries must be received by May 31. Winners will be announced on June 16. All entries must include, on a separate sheet of paper from the art project, the student’s name, grade, address, phone number, school or youth organization and a brief explanation of the art.
Entries can be mailed or dropped off at RVBH. Mailed submissions should be addressed as RiverValley Behavioral Health — Youth Art, 1100 Walnut St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
“We want to encourage an open dialogue about mental health with youth and self-expression. We recognize the importance of youth reaching out to their friends or fellow students with a message of hope, friendship, and support,” said Dianne McFarling, senior director of RVBH Regional Prevention Center. “Through this campaign, they will have the opportunity to develop positive self-talk, affirmation and connect with others.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
