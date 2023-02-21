RiverValley Behavioral Health is kicking off its third annual Youth Mental Health Art Contest.
Brooke Arnold, director of RVBH’s Regional Prevention Center, said the contest was developed in 2021 after the COVID-19 pandemic began as a way to highlight the importance of promoting mental wellness.
“We wanted to give students the opportunity to share important messages about mental health with their peers during a time that was really unprecedented and trying for them,” Arnold said.
The contest received so much support that RVBH decided to make the contest annual, with the theme “Be Kind to Your Mind.”
“We want to encourage youth to think of ways they can be kind to their minds and this is a great way to showcase that,” Arnold said.
The contest is open to any student in RVBH’s seven county service area. The divisions are kindergarten through fourth grade, fifth through eighth grade, ninth through 12th grade; and college-aged students from 18 to 24 years old.
“We’ve had a great response for the contest,” she said. “Over the last two years, we’ve had more than 500 entries come in with representation from all seven counties in Kentucky that we serve, from kindergarten to college.”
RVBH’s service area includes Daviess, Hancock, Henderson, McLean, Ohio, Union and Webster counties.
Arnold said submissions can be in the form of poems, photos, drawings, paintings or anything of the like.
The message of the contest is universal, Arnold said.
“Any time we can include mental wellness activities so that the topic can become a normal part of the day or week is something we should be consistently supporting,” she said.
May is Mental Health Awareness Month, but Arnold said those conversations are not confined to one month of the year.
“We want everyone to know it’s important to talk about year-round,” she said. “We want to start those conversations early in childhood and normalize it as much as possible, and then walk the talk.”
A $500 scholarship will be awarded to the submission of the year winner in each division and a matching contribution awarded to the school or nonprofit organization chosen by the winners.
The school or organization with the most entires will be named “Mental Health Partner of the Year” and receive $1,000.
Entries must include a completed submission form, which can be downloaded from the RVBH website at www.rvbh.com and must be postmarked or received by RVBH by April 21.
Finalists will be announced on May 19 during Mental Health Awareness Month and they will be invited to the third annual Youth Mental Health Art Contest Award Ceremony on June 7.
For more information about the contest, contact RVBH at 270-689-6500.
