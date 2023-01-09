RiverValley Behavioral Health is collaborating with local law enforcement agencies to provide annual Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) training beginning Monday, Jan. 9, until Friday at WKU-Owensboro Campus.
Marsha Lowery, senior director of clinical services and training for RVBH, said new officers generally go through the training, but there are some repeat officers who take the courses as well.
“This training meets some of the training requirements that officers have to have for their jobs,” she said.
Lowery said the partnership between the agencies and RVBH “goes back for years” and teaches the officers how to decriminalize mental illnesses.
“Officers will have a better understanding of mental illness and how to seek out symptoms better rather than criminal activity,” she said. “They will be better equipped to interact with clients who may be experiencing challenges in terms of perception of reality and intervene in situations where an individual may be suicidal.”
RVBH “has been active” in understanding and assisting in CIT for many years, which helps to enhance relationships with law enforcement agencies, Lowery said.
“We have a close working relationship,” she said. “With the establishment of a mobile crisis team, RiverValley has a lot of crisis situations that are handled by that, rather than law enforcement.”
Lowery said with the mobile crisis team and CIT training, RVBH’s goal is to limit the necessity of law enforcement interaction when facing a crisis.
“It’s not criminal behavior,” she said. “There are a number of callouts for police to go out to a suicidal individual and this training helps them develop more empathy. ...It’s a valuable experience for both sides.”
The CIT training is offered in different regions of the state and the ones provided through RVBH are primarily for agencies in Daviess, Ohio, Hancock, McLean, Henderson, Union and Webster counties.
Some of the topics covered during the five days of training include dual diagnosis; suicide prevention; developmental disabilities; kids in crisis; suicide by cop; active listening; and hostage negotiations. CIT curriculum is submitted to and approved by the Kentucky Law Enforcement Council.
Approximately 10% of encounters with law enforcement in the U.S. involve individuals with mental health disorders, according to a press release sent by RVBH. Programs like CIT reduce arrests of individuals with mental illness while simultaneously increasing the likelihood that those individuals will receive mental health services in the future.
Karah Wilson
@karahwilson19
