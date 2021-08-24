Owensboro Health and RiverValley Behavioral Health have launched a new mental health platform: HealthyMind.CredibleMind.com
The CredibleMind population-based mental health platform delivers fast access to thousands of expert-rated, AI-driven resources to support emotional well-being and strengthen mental health.
One in 5 adults experience mental illness each year, and the average adult will delay seeking care for 11 years.
OH has partnered with RiverValley Behavioral Health to provide the Credible Mind resource to anyone in the community who has internet access via computer, tablet, phone or any other device. All they have to do is visit HealthyMind.CredibleMind.com to begin.
