RiverValley Behavioral Health, a nonprofit organization specializing in the provision of behavioral health services, was awarded a $1.2 million grant from the Kentucky Department for Behavioral Health, Developmental and Intellectual Disabilities.
The grant funding, which will be allocated over a period of four years, will support the enhancement of services for transition-aged youth in Henderson County, with it aimed at improving access to culturally- and developmentally-appropriate supports and services for youth and young adults.
RVBH was also awarded $246,800 to develop a National Association of Recovery Residences (NARR) Level III Recovery Home for women in Henderson County. The funding is part of a $4.9 million grant package announced by Gov. Andy Beshear to help address Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome by offering comprehensive treatment and recovery services to pregnant and parenting women.
