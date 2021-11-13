RiverValley Behavioral Health will sponsor Theatre Workshop of Owensboro’s production of “Every Brilliant Thing,” a story that touches on depression and suicide.
The production, according to Wanda Figueroa-Peralta, RVBH president and CEO, will join RVBH and TWO in an effort to break down the mental health stigma through compelling storytelling.
“We hope that this play will help members of our community start a conversation about mental health with their families and loved ones, and to let everyone know that it is OK to ask for help,” she said.
The production, according to Todd Reynolds, TWO executive director, is told from the viewpoint of one narrator who mother attempted suicide at multiple points in her life.
The narrator, he said, is told that the reason her mother attempts suicide is that she saw no reason to go on living, and so from then on, the narrator begins compiling a list of every brilliant thing in the world that makes life worth living, the first of which is ice cream.
The narrator then continues adding to the list throughout her life.
“This show is dealing with a serious subject matter — depression and so forth, but it does it in an uplifting and even humorous way,” Reynolds said. “It’s a beautiful show, and it’s very uplifting. It’s sort of a roller coaster. It takes you on a terrific ride of ups and downs and a lot of emotions during the course of the show. It’ll make you laugh, and it might make you cry, too.”
Reynolds said TWO felt that it was an important show to do, especially right now when many are still dealing with negative impacts of COVID-19, including isolation, depression, anxiety, loss, sickness and a sense of insecurity.
“During these past couple of years, folks have been dealing with some heavy issues,” he said. “Lots of folks are feeling heaviness and depression and anxiety, and we just felt like a show like this, which talks about ways to deal with those subject matters, would be appropriate.”
Additionally, a talk-back will happen at the end of each show, according to Reynolds, where the actor and director, as well as a counselor from RVBH, will be present to discuss the content of the production with audience members, or other concerns anyone may have.
“Instead of just standing up and walking out of the theatre, people that wanted to stay and talk about these issues could do it,” he said. “They can ask questions and talk about things they’ve seen in the show and whatever else folks feel like they may be compelled to talk about.”
Showings for the production of “Every Brilliant Thing” will take place at TWO at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13; 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14; 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19-20 and 2:30 p.m. Nov. 21.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
