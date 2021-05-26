RiverValley Behavioral Health is planning a groundbreaking for its renovation next month, which will help accommodate expanding services from the nonprofit once it is completed.
RVBH, which is headquartered at the Cigar Factory Complex on 1100 Walnut St., has implemented six new programs over the course of the last year, according to CEO Dr. Wanda Figueroa, and is growing rapidly.
The renovation, she said, will provide a more therapeutic and inviting atmosphere while making space for growth.
“We want the community to see this as a community hub for mental health and emotional health,” she said.
RVBH began its Mobile Crisis Unit in August 2020, which dispatches mental health professionals to individuals who are having a mental health crisis. Figueroa said she expects the program to double over the next six months or so.
Through its growth, Figueroa said she hopes for RVBH to act as a bridge for the community in accessing needed mental health services.
“When I came to Owensboro, one of the things I fell in love with was that bridge,” she said. “We want to be that bridge to health.”
She said RVBH is working to expand its services into more rural areas, as well.
The groundbreaking will be at RVBH on June 15 with more details to come regarding what the renovation will entail, Figueroa said.
“We have a great responsibility of providing health care, providing behavioral health, providing mental health services, substance abuse service,” she said. “I feel tremendously hopeful for this community and what we can do together and I’m very proud of our team. They have really been heroes during this pandemic.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
