RiverValley Behavioral Health is working to extend mental health care access to those experiencing homelessness by removing barriers to care, according to CEO Wanda Figueroa-Peralta.
There are several populations of individuals who, according to Figueroa-Peralta, have difficulty accessing mental health care.
Those populations, she said, may include children, farmers, low-income individuals and those who are experiencing homelessness.
Some barriers that factor into these populations not receiving mental health services, she said, include financial instability and the high cost of healthcare services, lack of insurance, lack of employment or being underemployed and lack of transportation.
“When someone has that level of instability (homelessness), their mental health is affected,” she said, “and they are more prompted to use substances to kind of self-medicate their situations and their vices.”
The goal of expanding its substance abuse services to the homeless population, she said, is to remove barriers to health care.
RVBH plans to partner with homeless shelters throughout the community to set up a plan for assisting clients who are experiencing a mental health crisis.
“We’re looking at working where the homeless people are,” she said.
First and foremost, she said, all services provided to individuals through the new initiative will be free.
Technology will also be provided to shelters that will give those experiencing a mental health crises to connect with the RVBH Mobile Crisis Unit through telehealth services.
This will immediately remove both financial and transportation barriers, she said, and allow those in need to receive care right away.
It also decreases the number of police runs for mental health-related emergencies, as well as emergency room visits, Figueroa-Peralta said.
“Through telehealth, they can access the service immediately … from where they are,” she said.
Through the Mobile Crisis Unit, clients will be connected with a clinician who will perform an assessment and determine what that person’s individualized needs are, whether they need de-escalation in that moment or more long-term care with mental health residential services or regular access to therapy and counseling.
“The clinician is going to assess them at that particular time, but the relationship is not going to end that day,” she aid. “The relationship continues, because we will connect them with the services they need.”
Figueroa-Peralta said RVBH hopes to have the service active by April 1.
RVBH will meet with local shelters throughout the next several weeks and develop individualized plans to help extend access to mental health services at the shelter for clients who need them.
She said RVBH also plans on developing an advisory council with shelters to create a line of communication for input on the partnership moving forward.
RVBH received $180,000 in grant monies from the Kentucky Opioid Response Effort to assist with the extension of substance abuse services to homeless shelters.
“The pandemic brought to light the importance of addressing mental health as part of our overall health,” Figueroa-Peralta said. “Children and adults, healthcare providers, schools and businesses are exhausted and suffering, and we are committed to leverage more resources to help.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
