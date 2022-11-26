RiverValley Behavioral Health looks to help combat mental health concerns with its “Hope for the Holidays” campaign starting in December.

The campaign will offer free Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) training throughout Daviess, Henderson, Ohio, Union and Webster counties until January to help with “mitigating depression and mental health crises” during the holiday season.

