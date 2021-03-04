RiverValley Behavioral Health has announced the opening of the Amethyst Center, a substance use treatment program for women.
RVBH is a nonprofit organization that provides mental and behavioral health services.
Dr. RonSonlyn Clark, senior director of substance abuse and prevention services, said the program is designed for women specifically and will also cater to the needs of pregnant women up until six months after they give birth.
“Most women come to treatment with more burdens, with way more trauma,” she said. “They have to care for their children. There’s a lot more stigma involved with women and addiction and we want to break this cycle for as many women and their children as we can so it doesn’t perpetuate into the next generation, because we know that addiction continues through generations and we want to stop that.”
Women involved in the Amethyst Center program will receive group and individual counseling daily, nursing and psychiatric services, drug and alcohol education, exercise, nutrition, life skills education and relapse prevention, and will have access to a family education room for mothers to help develop relationships and bonds with visiting children.
There will also be peer support services with individuals who have graduated from the treatment program who will be on-site to assist other women in the program.
“That’s just extra that helps the clients have faith, hope and strength that they can do this too,” Clark said.
Clark said the center has been in the works at RVBH for about a year and a half. The name, she said, was chosen by then RVBH staff for its connection to peace, serenity and calm.
“That’s one of the things that we’ve worked very hard to do in developing our new Amethyst Center,” she said. “All the colors in there are light, bright, cheery, serene. We’ve worked at making it very home-like. It is absolutely gorgeous inside.”
The center can currently house up to 16 women and six infants. The ribbon-cutting for the center will be held on Monday.
For more information about these programs, please contact 270-689-6879.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
