RiverValley Behavioral Health is preparing to open its new community recovery center — The Gathering Place — next week.
The grand opening will be from noon to 2 p.m. Sept 27. The facility, which is at 400 E. Fourth St., will be “a hub of recovery resources, services and supports in a warm, inviting, café-style environment for those in our community who are coping with a substance use disorder and/or co-occurring mental illness,” according to a release from RVBH.
The facility will also serve as a “safe, sober space” that invites individuals to drop-in as needed in order to receive support and “build healthy connections to assist them on their recovery journey,” RVBH said.
The Gathering Place, which is funded by a $600,000 grant from the Kentucky Department for Behavioral Health, Developmental and Intellectual Disabilities, will be the first of its kind in Daviess County. It will be operated by recovery and peer support specialists.
RVBH will also work within its internal programs, outside providers, judicial system and families to promote participation and engagement, while also hosting support groups like as Alcoholics Anonymous, Narcotics Anonymous and Self-Management and Recovery Training (SMART) Recovery and serving as a space for recovery celebrations, prevention events, guest speakers and more.
“We are thrilled about the opening because it’s a result of the collaboration of treatment providers across our community,” said Dr. Wanda Figueroa-Peralta, president and CEO of RVBH. “This is so needed. People in recovery need a safe space (where) they can come together and build relationships.”
The new space can provide a way “to connect and talk to other people that are on the same journey” while also “encouraging each other,” she said.
“That is very important when someone is in recovery,” Figueroa-Peralta said. “(If) they feel like they’re having a difficult time, (we want them to know) there is a place that they can go. ...
“It’s a place of encouragement, and healing and support,” Figueroa-Peralta said.
A facility like The Gathering Place is essential as the community actively works to destigmatize substance misuse, she said.
“We have more people requesting treatment. We have more people that are willing to talk about their own experiences,” Figueroa-Peralta said. “As we do that, and people are courageous and brave (to share their stories), it’s a message … that it’s OK.
“You don’t have to live in shame,” she said.
Following the grand opening, The Gathering Place will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. starting Sept. 28.
