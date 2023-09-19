OWENWS-09-19-23 GATHERING PLACE

RiverValley Behavioral Health’s The Gathering Place, a recovery community center at 400 E. Fourth St., will have a grand opening from noon to 2 p.m. Sept. 27.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

RiverValley Behavioral Health is preparing to open its new community recovery center — The Gathering Place — next week.

The grand opening will be from noon to 2 p.m. Sept 27. The facility, which is at 400 E. Fourth St., will be “a hub of recovery resources, services and supports in a warm, inviting, café-style environment for those in our community who are coping with a substance use disorder and/or co-occurring mental illness,” according to a release from RVBH.

