The Regional Water Resource Agency has shared a list of its current and upcoming repair projects. Work is expected to last through Tuesday, Nov. 9, pending no delays or inclement weather.
Streets will be open to traffic with proper signage marked. RWRA asks that drivers use caution and attention while driving in these areas.
Monday, Nov. 1
• Tamarack Road and Lafayette Drive — No lane closures
Tuesday, Nov 2
• East 16th Street and Triplett Street — West southbound lane will shift into the east southbound lane. No right turn onto 16th Street from Triplett Street.
• West 3rd Street and Castlen Street — Northbound Castlen Street will be closed from 4th Street to 3rd Street. 3rd Street eastbound will be closed from Castlen Street to Monarch Street.
Wednesday, Nov. 3
• Central Avenue and 2nd Street — The south westbound land of 2nd Street will be shifted to the north lane from River Road to Edwards Street.
Thursday, Nov. 4
• Montgomery Avenue — No lane closures
• Poplar Street and 1st Street – Streets will be open but turn movements will be restricted. Traffic control devices will be present.
Friday, Nov. 5
• Orchard Street and 1st Street — Streets will be open, but turn movements will be restricted. Traffic control devices will be present.
• 1st Street and Maple Street — Streets will be open, but turn movements will be restricted. Traffic control devices will be present.
Monday, Nov. 8
• Waverly Place and Parrish Avenue — Streets will be open, but turn movements will be restricted. The center two-way left turning lane on Parrish Avenue will be closed. Traffic control devices will be present.
Tuesday, Nov. 9
• St. Ann Street and Legion Boulevard — Streets will be open, but turn movements will be restricted. Traffic control devices will be present.
For more information, call Kelsey Ray at 270-687-8560.
