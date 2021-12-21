After a formal offer of employment was made in the search for its next director of engineering fell through, the Regional Water Resource Agency has come up with a hybrid solution for filling the position.
Joe Schepers, RWRA executive director, said during the agency’s regular board meeting Monday that during its November meeting, the board approved making an offer of employment to Dylan Ward to serve as the agency’s next director of engineering.
“As part of that, you had a condition in there that Dylan would commit to working for us for four years,” Schepers said. “Dylan was not able to give us that four years; he was willing to give us 18 months, but not four years. So after a lot of thought and discussion, we rescinded the offer to Dylan.”
Schepers said the four-year commitment was required largely because of the amount of time and training it would have taken to get Ward up to speed with RWRA.
Rather than begin another job search, discussions began about promoting the agency’s current assistant director of engineering, Garrett Gordon, to serve as interim director of engineering. Schepers said that Gordon cannot be directly appointed as director of engineering because he is not yet a licensed professional engineer.
“He has about eight months until he is eligible for his P.E.,” Schepers said.
Schepers said that during the next eight months, while Gordon works on becoming a licensed professional engineer, he will serve as RWRA’s director of engineering.
“Anything that requires an engineer, a license or a stamp, which is quite a bit of things, I will be the engineering director, so I will be working with the engineering department a lot more over the next eight months,” he said.
Schepers said that he will be giving Gordon performance reviews every few months until earns his P.E. and will be working with him to prepare him for possibly taking over the role when he is fully qualified.
“Roughly about a year from now we will make the decision to go ahead and make this acting director permanent or go another route,” Schepers said.
In the event that the board decides to formally offer Gordon the director of engineering role, an additional vote would need to be taken.
After Monday’s meeting, Schepers said that Gordon was a close candidate throughout the original interview process, but that Ward already being a licensed professional engineer pushed him ahead of Gordon.
Gordon, who has worked for RWRA for 3.5 years, said working as the director of engineering has always been a goal for him.
“It may have happened a little sooner than we all thought, but I think we are going to embrace it and make the best of it,” Gordon said.
Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.