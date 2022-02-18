Officials at the Regional Water Resource Agency say that just because a package of wipes says “flushable” on the label, it doesn’t mean that it should be flushed down the toilet.
Joe Schepers, RWRA director, said the wipes are causing blockages in the wastewater system, which costs RWRA both time and money to fix.
“They are advertised as flushable wipes, and yeah, they do flush, and that is about it,” he said.
The wipes do not break down in the system in the same way as toilet paper.
Holly Castlen, RWRA director of environmental compliance, said the agency experienced a significant blockage caused by the wipes last month, on New Years Day.
“We had to call in staff because it was a holiday, so we did accumulate some additional expense,” she said.
While the New Years Day blockage did not result in any significant damage, simply cleaning the pump and getting it back to operational condition cost about $5,000.
Castlen said most of that cost was for labor.
“As they are traveling through the sewer system, they do not break down, and they kind of become elongated,” Castlen said. “They eventually become a big ball.”
Schepers said it can be a frustrating situation, because rather than having a crew working on something that could be beneficial to the Owensboro community, they are having to clean out wipes that have clogged up the system.
In addition to causing problems at the wastewater treatment plant, Schepers said the disposable wipes can also cause problems in a neighborhood or individual home.
“It can cause problems where now the neighborhood doesn’t flush as well, because we are now holding sewage back in the pipes or pumps aren’t pumping as efficiently, and so now all of a sudden you can’t flush your toilet,” he said. “It could cause backups in basements, it can cause backups in the street or in the yard.”
Schepers said RWRA is not asking anyone to stop using disposable wipes, but to put them in the trash can rather than the toilet.
“They can not go through the plant,” he said. “We screen them out at the beginning, put them in the dumpster and then haul them to the landfill.
“If the resident would just throw them in the trash can at their house, it goes to the same place without causing us the expense.”
