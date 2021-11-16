The Regional Water Resource Agency has hired Dylan Ward to serve as its next director of engineering in a unanimous vote by the agency’s board Monday evening.
Joe Schepers, RWRA executive director, said that Ward stood out from the other applicants for the position during an extensive interview process.
“He is a really intelligent young engineer that has a lot of very good managerial skills, and with some of the work that we have going on, he will be a good fit for RWRA,” Schepers said.
Schepers said Ward is an Owensboro resident. He currently works in Henderson.
Ward, who wasn’t at the meeting, is scheduled to start with RWRA on Dec. 6.
“We went through a very extensive advertising program, with advertising around the state, the region, multiple states around, through a lot of different professional organizations,” Schepers said. “We went through numerous candidates, narrowed it down to three.”
“We took Dylan to a second round of interviews, and then we made him a job offer contingent upon the board’s approval.”
Schepers told board members during the meeting that he would like to add one contingency to the agency’s employment offer to Ward, that being that Ward’s intentions are to remain with RWRA for at least four years.
Ward will succeed Sean O’Bryan, who announced that he would be leaving the agency at the end of the year after nearly nine years of employment. O’Bryan worked as assistant director of engineering between June 2014 and August 2019 before being promoted to the director’s role in August 2019.
In other news, RWRA board members approved accepting a financial audit of the organization completed by Riney Hancock CPAs of Owensboro for its fiscal year ending June 30, 2021.
According to the document, financial highlights for RWRA include assets that exceeded its liabilities at the close of the 2021 fiscal year by $75.99 million, as well as a total net position that increased by $4.9 million, or a 7% change from its 2020 balance.
The operating revenues of RWRA increased by $709,131 to $25.9 million at the close of the fiscal year, representing a 2.8% change from 2020.
Board members also approved the purchase of two tandem-axle dump trucks from Truck Centers totaling $243,972.
Victor Cernius, director of operations, said during the meeting that the agency had previously awarded the bid to Worldwide Equipment of Prestonsburg, but they were later notified the company could not fill the bid totaling $236,072.
“Four months into that (purchase order), we received notice from Worldwide Equipment that Kenworth, the chassis manufacturer, had canceled all open orders,” Cernius said. “We did contact the second bidder on the list from when we did bid this project back in June, and Truck Centers was willing to honor their bid.”
Cernius said the additional cost is about $13,000, or about 6% over budget for the dump trucks.
