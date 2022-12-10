After receiving zero formal comments from the public about its proposed rate hikes, the Regional Water Resource Agency board voted unanimously Friday to approve the increases.
The rate hikes will next be considered by the RWRA Rate Review Board — a public body comprised of city and county commission members for the sole purpose of approving or disapproving any rate changes — for final approval.
The RWRA board initially voted to give preliminary approval to the increases at its Nov. 7 meeting, opening up the issue to a 30-day public comment period.
RWRA Executive Director Joe Schepers said at Friday’s meeting that the agency received zero formal comments during that time.
“We did have people call in and talk to us. Five of our industries had questions about how we calculated rates and allocated loads,” Schepers said, adding that those industrial customers were satisfied with the RWRA’s responses to their questions.
Schepers also said two residents called.
“One talked about how [the rates] are calculated. The other was a state senator who doesn’t live in our jurisdiction,” he said.
RWRA is proposing two main rate increases. The first is a one-time increase of $9.98 per month, starting July 2023, to help fund multi-million-dollar upgrades to the agency’s two wastewater treatment plants. The second is a series of general fund rate increases — $4 per month in July 2024, $3 in 2025, $3 in 2026 and $2 in 2027 — which will be used to fund day-to-day operations.
Additionally, RWRA is looking to increase the user charge, which is currently $4.39 per 1,000 gallons, by 30 cents in 2024, 20 cents in 2025, 10 cents in 2026 and 10 cents in 2027.
Combined, the average customer’s bill would increase from $44.69 to $54.67 in July 2023, then to $59.75 in July 2024, $63.46 in 2025, $66.82 in 2026 and $69.18 in 2027.
RWRA Executive Director Joe Schepers has explained that the proposed $9.98 rate hike would help finance some $104 million in costs associated with upgrades to the Max N. Rhoads water reclamation facility the David W. Hawes plant. This facilities improvement fee increase would expire once the wastewater improvements are paid for — which is expected to take about 20 years — while the other increases would be permanent.
According to Schepers, the $104 million upgrade project is required to comply with an order from the Kentucky Division of Water to fix its plants by no later than 2024.
Schepers explained that RWRA received numerous notices of violations over the last three years because the treatment facilities have been operating at around 120% capacity.
The Rate Review Board is scheduled to meet Thursday at 3:30 p.m. at the Daviess County Fiscal Courtroom.
