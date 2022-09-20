Regional Water Resource Agency Director of Engineering Garrett Gordon stood on a platform overlooking four 1.36-million gallon oxidation ditches that help treat the wastewater Owensboro produces each day.
“This is how air is introduced into the influent flow: Currently these large 150-hp motors, coupled with these big gear boxes, power the aerator underneath us,” Gordon said on Monday to the RWRA’s board members, who were receiving a tour of the David W. Hawes Water Reclamation Facility.
Gordon was describing an aging system that RWRA officials say is outdated. The giant fans that blow air through the wastewater — a process that allows for helpful bacteria to flourish and feast on the harmful elements in the wastewater — are frequently breaking down and consuming a relatively large amount of power, he said.
“It’s extremely aged and hard to keep up with it,” he said. “The maintenance guys have to work on it a lot these days.”
In place of the four motors powering a series of giant fans, RWRA plans on installing a “fine bubble aeration” system at the David Hawes facility as well as the Max N. Rhoads wastewater plant on the west side of town.
The new system entails “turbo blowers” sending air through a network of pipes that have tiny holes in them, releasing millions of bubbles to aerate the wastewater.
According to RWRA Executive Director Joe Schepers, this new system is far more efficient and will use only about 10% of the energy required to fuel the 150-horsepower motors that run the current giant aeration fans.
The fine bubble aeration system is just one of a multitude of upgrades RWRA has planned. Others include new belt filter presses — which compact sludge taken out of the wastewater before sending it to the landfill — as well as a facility to add chemicals to the wastewater.
RWRA Director of Environmental Compliance Holly Castlen explained the need for the new chemical addition facility during Monday’s tours, telling board members that it can be used to help feed the helpful bacteria when they don’t have enough harmful elements to eat.
“We do have two major industries that discharge here,” Castlen said, referring to food producer Mizkan and Glenmore Distillery.
“Last week, one of those facilities shut down some of their production lines. So you get your biology — your bugs — used to eating the same amount of food on a regular basis. And if you have one of your larger industries shut down due to some kind of maintenance or whatever, it really affects the biology. Your bugs can’t just turn on a dime and know what to do in that case, so having some of the chemical addition will help us even out when we have variance in loading.”
Monday’s tour of the wastewater treatment facilities comes as the RWRA looks to substantially hike rates on customers to fund its upgrades, which are estimated to cost more than $100 million in total — about $39.3 million for the Max Rhoads plant, $29.3 million for the David Hawes plant, and another $35 million for debt service over the next 20 years, insurance and other fees.
Such upgrades are not optional — at least not if the RWRA wants to comply with an order from the Kentucky Division of Water to fix its plants by no later than 2024.
Schepers explained that the RWRA received numerous notices of violations over the last three years because the treatment facilities have been operating at around 120% capacity.
RWRA is seeking a 31% rate increase that will take the average customer’s bill from $47.37 a month to $61.85 next July, followed by a 6% increase in 2024, back-to-back 4% increases in 2025 and 2026, and a 3% increase in 2027 — making the customer service fee $72.95 by July 2027.
The RWRA Rate Review Board will consider the potential hikes in December.
