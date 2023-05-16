The Regional Water Resource Agency board Monday approved a $113.9 million budget that Chairman Tim Allen called “uneventful.”
There are no big projects and rate increases anticipated.
Years ago, the Kentucky Division of Water required the agency to do a number of projects over a 10-year period to prevent sewage overflows into the Ohio River during heavy rain events.
Joe Schepers, RWRA executive director, said after the coming fiscal year, only one project — the Williamsburg Square pump station — will remain unfinished.
And it should be completed next year.
Schepers said the 10-year list of projects will be completed a year early.
The Ravine Sewer project, which is now working on West Fifth Street, is 66% complete, RWRA said.
Schepers said no rate increases are expected before July 1, 2024.
That will make three years without a general fund increase, he said.
The budget projects $8.1 in capital projects in the coming year, including completing the extension of sewers to all of Wimsatt Court, eliminating two pump stations and making $300,000 worth of improvements to the David Hawes Plant’s offices.
6.4% raises
Employees will get a 6.4% cost of living increase and those who are eligible will get a 1.62% step increase.
The budget calls for an 11% decrease in capital projects.
And there will be no new debt in Fiscal 2024, the budget says.
Last month, Mizkan America announced layoffs at its Owensboro facility on Ragu Drive, with 39 hourly and salary employees losing their jobs by the end of July.
The company said it was necessary because “the projected production volume reduction for FY23 necessitates right-sizing and restructuring the Owensboro organization.”
Schepers said Mizkan notified RWRA of those plans months ago and the production decrease was factored into the budget.
The budget shows a beginning cash balance of $92.4 million in July.
That’s expected to drop to $25.5 million at the end of the coming fiscal year.
