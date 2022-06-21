The Regional Water Resource Agency has started a $9.2 million project to replace the aging Ravine Sewer that will run about a mile from First and Walnut streets southwest to Fifth and Monarch streets.
The new sewer line will separate the combined sewer into a storm water sewer and a waste water sewer, something that’s required.
The city is giving RWRA $2.5 million of its American Rescue Plan Act funds and the county is giving $2 million.
The idea is to pay roughly half the cost of the project and hold down rate increases for customers.
So, how much will the average customer save?
Between 50 cents and 60 cents a month is how much, Joe Schepers, RWRA’s executive director, said Monday.
That’s based on 31,000 customers spread over the 20-year loan for the project.
RWRA does not plan a rate increase this year.
But Schepers said the agency will go before the city-county Rate Review Board this fall, asking for a rate increase that will take the average customer’s bill from $47.37 a month to $61.12 next year — a 27% increase.
That’s a very preliminary figure, he said.
The customer service fee would increase by $3 a month in both the first and second years of the increase.
In years three, four and five, it would increase by $2 a month in each year.
The wastewater user charge would increase from $4.39 per 1,000 gallons to $4.59 in the first year, increase by 20 cents in the second year and by 10 cents in each of the next three years.
Those are the only increases anticipated.
And they have to be approved by city and county officials.
Schepers said earlier that the problem with the Ravine Sewer arose because years ago “property owners put in different size pipes, whatever they happened to have, into the ravine.”
Over time, the ravine — a ditch that carried storm water into the Ohio, dating back to frontier days — was filled in and homes and other structures were built over it.
City Manager Nate Pagan said earlier that 11 businesses rely on the sewer line for service.
If the line were to fail, he said, businesses employing 288 people would be affected.
The project is expected to take about two years.
The RWRA board is also looking at major upgrades of both the Max Rhoads Waste Water Treatment Plant and the David Hawes Waste Water Treatment Plant.
The Hawes plant is listed in fair condition and the Rhoads plant in poor condition.
Estimates of the cost of those upgrades is preliminarily put at $70 million.
