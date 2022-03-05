While indoor plumbing changed the world, the conveniences that come with this innovation of the modern age also come with dedicated hard work that can be dangerous and oftentimes a dirty job.
Victor Cernius, Regional Water Resource Agency director of operations, said the agency’s employees take those challenges in stride.
A crew of RWRA maintenance technicians were on hand at the agency’s pump station located near the intersection at Southtown Boulevard and Back Square Drive Friday.
“Right now, they are doing a replacement of the third pump,” Cernius said.
The brick pump station fits discreetly into the surrounding landscape of the Towne Center Mall and other area businesses. But there is a lot going on underground, and a lot that needs to be maintained by RWRA.
“We have already replaced two of the pumps in there, but we have three pumps in this pump station that convey sewage to the wastewater treatment plant from our collection system,” Cernius said. “We are upgrading these to more power efficient pumps that hopefully will be less maintenance and more cost effective going forward.”
The job involved a crew that includes maintenance technicians, a crew leader, as well as a maintenance supervisor. One crew member must be lowered 35 feet down into the pump station, working from a chair suspended from a davit crane.
Louis Brake, maintenance supervisor, said working from the suspended seat is not an easy job to do.
“It is like working in outer space, so when they are pulling that big pipe and stuff around, so they really have to pay attention to what they are doing,” Brake said.
The maintenance technician tasked with being lowered into the hole will spend about seven hours of his day working from the suspended seat.
Cernius said welding and pipe fitting will be completed all while suspended in the air.
“This project has been going on for a few weeks,” he said. “This is a pretty big project.
Cernius said the general RWRA customer might not be aware of just how skilled the employees are that sign on to do this type of work actually are.
“Our guys are multi-craft technicians,” Cernius said. “They replaced all of the electrical components, the controls, the power inside this pump station as well. This is a big renovation project that a lot of utilities our size would probably have to contract this out, but we are fortunate we have a lot of really talented guys that work here.”
Cernius added that that skillset not only includes welding, pipe fitting and electrical, but also electronics as well.
“They are programming all of our controls and our equipment; they are writing software programming,” he said.
Brake said the job description for RWRA’s maintenance technicians is just about anything and everything.
“We do a lot of rehabs like this,” he said “Then we do a lot of repairs, so if the pump is clogged or if there is some type of issue we will come out and address those.”
The number of employees working on a job depends on what the job entails, Brake said.
“Generally, there are crews of two,” he said. “On this type of job, we have a crane operator, a guy in the whole, a crew leader and then you have to have someone to do well markers.”
Jordan Sapp, crew leader, said an important part of his job is monitoring the air quality while someone is working in the hole.
“We have a monitor that monitors the oxygen level, hydrogen sulfide level and carbon monoxide the whole time that he is in the hole and we take record of that every 30 minutes,” he said.
The monitor also has an alarm, and will sound an alert if those levels reach a dangerous level.
Cernius said RWRA is hopeful to have the job finished in roughly a week or a week and a half’s time.
“It is dirty work, but these guys don’t complain,” he said. “They go at it, they are on call 24/7 and I think it would surprise most people really how skilled these guys are and their abilities.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.