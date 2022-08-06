ROADEO

Billy Howard competes in the backhoe competition Aug. 3 during the 2022 State Roadeo in Louisville. Howard placed second in the event.

 Photo by submitted

Can you dig it? Daviess County Regional Water Resource Agency (RWRA) employees sure can.

RWRA workers demonstrated their skills Wednesday at the 2022 Kentucky ROADEO and equipment show, finishing among the top competitors in the mini-excavator and backhoe competitions.

