Can you dig it? Daviess County Regional Water Resource Agency (RWRA) employees sure can.
RWRA workers demonstrated their skills Wednesday at the 2022 Kentucky ROADEO and equipment show, finishing among the top competitors in the mini-excavator and backhoe competitions.
RWRA’s David Brown won the mini-excavator competition, topping a field of 51 competitors from eight public works crews around the state. Billy Howard finished sixth, followed by Richard Phillips (12th), Richard Stallings (21st), Erick Wettstain (24th) and Blake Cambron (36th).
Brown’s victory sends him to the RODEO national competition on Aug. 29 in North Carolina.
Howard led RWRA in the backhoe competition, finishing in second place out of a field of 50. He was one of only two competitors to complete the course in under three minutes. He was followed by Stallings (3rd), Phillips (9th), Wettstain (10th), Brown (12th) and Cambron (16th).
Matt Allen, RWRA’s safe and health manager, said the competitors were the top six from an internal competition held earlier this year.
The competitions put participants’ skills to the test.
The mini-excavator course entailed, among other obstacles, equipment operators picking up a pipe attached to a chain and then placing it inside a bucket with a hole only about a half-inch wider than the pipe. Operators also had to pick up a tire connected to a bar and maneuver it between four PVC pipes — all with soccer balls balanced on top of them.
While speed was of essence, points were deducted for each ball knocked off balance.
Similarly tricky was the backhoe competition, which required competitors to put together a puzzle of sorts — a square and triangle cut out of a plywood box. They also had to place a red, white and blue ball in tubes of the same color.
Allen said the competitions aren’t just fun and games. They help develop skills required for delicate infrastructure repairs, he said.
“When the public is driving by, these are the guys using the mini-excavator or backhoe to dig up damaged sewer lines,” Allen said. “They’re digging around lines that can be damaged — water lines, gas lines, fiber — so those skills come into play all the time.”
