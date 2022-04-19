For the first time in five years, the Regional Water Resource Agency isn’t asking for a rate increase for the coming fiscal year.

But Joe Schepers, the agency’s executive director, told the board of directors on Monday that RWRA will need to ask city and county officials for a rate increase beginning July 1, 2023.

The amount hasn’t been determined yet.

The report said that RWRA expects one of its major customers “to see a significant decrease in flow” in the coming year and the cost of construction material, diesel fuel and personnel costs are “skyrocketing.”

The agency is expected to have $12.18 million cash on hand on June 30.

It anticipates revenues of $16.9 million for the coming fiscal year, while spending $21.4 million that year.

That will take the cash balance down to $7.7 million.

The cost of living index for wage increases is at 7.9% for the coming year.

But that’s below the actual cost of living index of 8.5% through March — the highest since December 1981.

Seven% of the agency’s staff will be eligible for retirement in the coming fiscal year.

And over the next five years, 21% of employees will be eligible to retire, Schepers said.

The five-year capital plan includes $6.6 million in expenditures in 2022-23.

Included in that is $135,000 for three electric vehicles and charging stations, $50,000 to replace lighting with LED lights and $125,000 to re-roof the David Hawes Administration Building.

The budget has money to complete the design and begin construction of upgrades at the David Hawes Plant and the administration building.

It also calls for design work and beginning of construction at the Max Rhoads Plant.

RWRA plans to continue construction of the Ravine sewer replacement project downtown.

It’s expected to take two years and part of the cost will be paid for by the the American Rescue Plan Act.

The budget calls for beginning construction of the Williamsburg Square pump station/force main project, which will receive $269,823 from the state.

RWRA plans to repurpose the now-empty chemical building at the David Hawes plant for a new maintenance building to save money.

And maintenance crews at the Max Rhoads Plant will move across town to that building.

Three new parking lots are planned — two at the Hawes Plant as well as an expansion of the employee lot at the Joseph Murphy Operations Center.

Board Chairman Tom Mischel told the board he plans to retire at the end of his term on June 30.

The city will select a replacement for him and the board will elect a new chairman in August.

Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.