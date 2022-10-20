KY WARN

Regional Water Resource Agency employees work to assist in rebuilding water service in eastern Kentucky.

 Submitted photo

The Regional Water Resource Agency has joined the Kentucky Water/Wastewater Agency Response Network (KY WARN), which is a statewide mutual aid agreement for utility companies to assist each other during emergencies.

RWRA safety and health manager Matt Allen said at Monday’s board meeting that the agency had the opportunity to join KY WARN about three years ago, but declined to do so. Since then, Allen said membership has increased to 74 utility companies and the state has experienced two major natural disasters: the tornadoes of 2021 and this year’s flooding in eastern Kentucky.

