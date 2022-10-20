The Regional Water Resource Agency has joined the Kentucky Water/Wastewater Agency Response Network (KY WARN), which is a statewide mutual aid agreement for utility companies to assist each other during emergencies.
RWRA safety and health manager Matt Allen said at Monday’s board meeting that the agency had the opportunity to join KY WARN about three years ago, but declined to do so. Since then, Allen said membership has increased to 74 utility companies and the state has experienced two major natural disasters: the tornadoes of 2021 and this year’s flooding in eastern Kentucky.
KY WARN doesn’t obligate its members to assist during disasters such as those, but it provides a mechanism for utilities to be reimbursed for the time, equipment, fuel and other resources they contribute during an emergency.
Under the agreement, if RWRA sends help to another town during an emergency, the agency would later bill that town for the assistance provided. The town, in turn, would apply for reimbursement with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
“There’s very specific criteria for what we can invoice,” RWRA Executive Director Joe Schepers said. “If FEMA says the going rate for the rental of a backhoe is ‘X’ dollars a day, we can’t charge higher than that.
“Before (KY WARN), we would send crews to an area that got affected, and it was more of a donation. We’d basically eat the cost and say we’re helping out our fellow Kentuckians.”
In August, RWRA sent crews to eastern Kentucky to help the region’s residents that were without water following widespread flooding.
While RWRA wasn’t a member of KY WARN at the time, the communities that were assisted agreed to reimburse the agency for its assistance. Schepers said it cost RWRA about $200,000 to send equipment and three three-man crews, which worked in 10-day rotations from Aug. 6 to Sept. 2.
While RWRA and other state utilities have helped each other on an informal basis for years, agreements such as KY WARN are becoming increasingly important as natural disasters seem to be more frequent, according to Schepers.
“I can’t recall large-scale disasters like the western Kentucky tornadoes and eastern Kentucky floods, where you have hundreds of volunteers mobilized inside Kentucky,” he said. “I don’t know if there’s a lot of precedent for this.
“These larger disasters are becoming more common and larger.”
