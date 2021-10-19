The Regional Water Resource Agency is looking to issue bonds to pay for its Ravine Sewer Project totaling roughly $9.9 million.
Joe Schepers, RWRA executive director, said during the agency’s regular meeting on Monday that the Rate Review Board had previously approved RWRA borrowing $9 million, plus a 10% contingency of $900,000 from the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority (KIA) last December to complete the Ravine Sewer Project.
As part of RWRA’s Long-Term Control Plan, the Ravine Sewer Project would take an old preexisting tunnel that that zigzags through the area adjacent to the Owensboro Convention Center under buildings and put a new system under the streets.
Schepers said last year that the project is a necessary one.
“It is something that needs to be done, and that old pipe system is on borrowed time,” he said.
While funding for the project was originally supposed to come from the KIA, Schepers said RWRA has slipped significantly from the No. 1 priority on the state’s project priorities list compiled annually by KIA.
“To put it simply, everything above the black line is funded by KIA,” said Schepers during his presentation to the RWRA board. “You will see that we have now dropped below the black line; we are number 14 and only the 7 projects have received funding.”
Schepers said that because of the changes in the resolution since it was approved by the Rate Review Board last year, RWRA must bring the modified resolution back to the board for approval to issue the bonds.
Stan Kramer of First Kentucky Securities Corp. said the organization will act as the agent for RWRA.
“We will set it all up and put it out for the bids and accept the bids and come back and meet with management,” said Kramer during the meeting.”
While the interest rate for a 20-year loan from KIA for this year is 2.5%, Schepers said that the interest rate on bonds would be 2.07%.
After the RWRA board approved the agency taking the new resolution to the Rate Review Board, Schepers said RWRA can begin selling bonds after it is approved by that board.
Projects that sit between the KIA cutoff line and the possibility of RWRA being able to borrow the $9.9 million from KIA include several projects for the city of Louisville and one by Lexington-Fayette County.
“The ones that are between us and the black line, we don’t have any chance of getting KIA money,” Schepers said.
Schepers said he didn’t anticipate RWRA’s Ravine Sewer Project moving so far down the KIA priority list.
“I never thought that we would drop from No. 1 to a number down below the black line,” he said.
The updated RWRA resolution will be presented to the Rate Review Board at 1 p.m. on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.