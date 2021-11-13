The Regional Water Resource Agency board will meet Monday afternoon to provide updates on several of the agency’s ongoing construction projects.
These include the Southtown manhole collapse, Ravine Sewer Project and planned upgrades to the Max Rhodes and David Hawes wastewater treatment plants.
Since its previous meeting in October, the agency has been making headway on the Southtown manhole collapse, despite a few setbacks.
When a dewatering well struck a force main, necessitating emergency repairs, RWRA opted to utilize a technique known as “pipe bursting.”
“I reported last time that we were looking at doing the pipe-bursting method,” Sean O’Bryan, RWRA Director of Engineering, said. “We started that project, got 400 feet in with the pipe bursting when the head of the bursting equipment pulled off the pipe.”
O’Bryan said the force main was too deep for contractor Deig Brothers to dig down and reconnect the tool, so they opted to pull the pipe-bursting equipment out.
The attempt to use the pipe-bursting method to complete the repairs cost $180,000 in supplies and labor.
O’Bryan said RWRA and the project contractor were looking into the best route forward, and the estimated project completion time is around Christmas.
Additional updates on the project are expected Monday.
In other news, the agenda for the upcoming Monday, Nov. 15 RWRA meeting also includes consideration for board approval of the purchase of two tandem dump trucks totaling $243,972.
RWRA REPAIRS
Beginning Nov. 15, RWRA repairs will continue in the areas listed below. Several street lanes may be closed to traffic or turn movements restricted but traffic control signage will be installed.
Monday, Nov. 15NInth Street at Locust & Cedar Street — Left turn movement on south and north bound Cedar Street will be restricted.
Tuesday, Nov. 16Monticello Drive
Wednesday, Nov. 17Parrish Avenue near Bluff Avenue — Westbound lane will be shifted to the center lane.
Carter Road at Old Henderson Road — No left turn onto Carter Road.
Thursday, Nov. 18Lewis Lane between Ford Avenue & Fieldcrest Drive
Friday, Nov. 19-Griffith Avenue west of Bosley Road
