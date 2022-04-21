Electric vehicles appear to be the wave of the future, and the Regional Water Resource Agency is getting ready for it with plans to purchase three electric Ford F-150s in the next fiscal year.

If it can get them.

Victor Cernius, director of operations for RWRA, said, “We’re trying to get electric half-ton trucks, Ford F-150s. But there are supply chain issues and limited allotments for public agencies. Our name is in the request line for up to three.”

Because the agency buys vehicles on the state’s contract, prices are lower than people can find on a car lot, he said.

RWRA would pay about $45,000 for each of the vehicles, Cernius said.

That’s less than $5,000 more than a gas-powered F-150 would cost the agency, he said.

“But it’s been 10 or 11 months since we were quoted a price for a gas-powered truck, so it may even be less of a difference now,” Cernius said. “We have no experience with this. and we’re just dipping our toes into it.”

Eventually, RWRA expects to replace its entire fleet of 33 light-duty trucks with electric vehicles.

“There is apparently a significant savings in maintenance,” Cernius said. “The change is coming, and we want to do it in a smart way. We don’t want to waste money.”

Initially, the costs will be higher because the agency will have to install $135,000 worth of charging stations.

But Cernius said that once the entire fleet is converted and charging stations have been installed, savings would pay for the vehicles in about 2.5 years.

From an environmental standpoint, he said, “each electric truck would save 74 metric tons of carbon dioxide from going into the environment each year. Our entire fleet would save more than 300 tons.”

Cernius said the high-rate chargers RWRA plans to install can charge a battery to 80% of capacity in 45 minutes.

Ford estimates that the trucks will get 320 miles on a full charge.

Cernius said the charging stations will monitor every charge and search for off-peak times when electricity costs are lower.

But he’s not optimistic that RWRA will be able to get the new trucks anytime soon.

“We still haven’t received two (gas-powered) F-150s that we ordered 11 months ago,” Cernius said. “If we order the electric trucks in the next fiscal year (which starts July 1), we may not get them until Fiscal 2023-24.

Cernius said he’s hoping that as more electric vehicles come online, prices will go down.

