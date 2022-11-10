For the first time in about a decade, the Regional Wastewater Resource Agency is planning to increase its surcharge for wastewater with inorganic chemicals above a certain threshold, RWRA officials announced at their Monday board meeting.
RWRA charges extra for wastewater with organic and inorganic chemicals above 265 milligrams per liter. Such wastewater largely comes from the area’s industrial factories.
The agency applies the surcharge to recover the cost of additional treatment for wastewater that’s stronger than what comes from typical residences, according to Holly Castlen, RWRA director of environmental compliance.
“It’s a recovery mechanism for higher-strength waste — for having to increase energy use with aerators or for the additional chemical costs,” she said.
Under RWRA’s new proposal, the surcharge for wastewater with dirt and organic pollution will remain at 21 cents and 22 cents per pound, respectively. The surcharge for fats and oils will also remain at 22 cents per pound.
However, when the ratio of inorganic chemicals — which can include aluminum, chromium, cyanide and mercury — goes above RWRA’s allowed limits, the agency will charge an extra 10 cents.
Castlen said the additional charge would increase RWRA’s surcharge revenue by about $63,000 — from $1,313,316 to $1,377,084.
She said RWRA met with companies in August about the proposed increase, and none of their feedback was negative. RWRA Executive Director Joe Schepers said this would be the first surcharge increase since around 2013, which was before he worked for the agency.
RWRA will present the proposed industrial surcharge increase to its Rate Review Board next month, along with a series of other rate hikes that will affect Daviess County residents. The surcharge increase would go into effect starting July 2023.
The Messenger-Inquirer reported last month about the various industrial inorganic chemicals RWRA has treated over the years — from a factory worker accidentally pouring chromium-tainted water down the drain to a mysterious case of cyanide in Owensboro Health’s wastewater. In those cases, the inorganic chemicals exceeded RWRA allowed limits, leading to the agency to issue citations against the offending companies, along with the surcharge.
In all such cases, Castlen and Schepers said the agency’s wastewater treatment facilities were able to successfully treat the water before it was expelled into the Ohio River.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.