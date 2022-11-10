For the first time in about a decade, the Regional Wastewater Resource Agency is planning to increase its surcharge for wastewater with inorganic chemicals above a certain threshold, RWRA officials announced at their Monday board meeting.

RWRA charges extra for wastewater with organic and inorganic chemicals above 265 milligrams per liter. Such wastewater largely comes from the area’s industrial factories.

