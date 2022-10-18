The Regional Water Resource Agency will present proposed rate hikes on December 15 to its rate review board, a group of city and county commissioners that will have final say on the matter.

At its Monday board meeting, RWRA Executive Director Joe Schepers provided members with a history of the issues underpinning what he says is a need for the rate hikes. Schepers said he will make a similar case to the rate review board in December.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.