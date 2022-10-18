The Regional Water Resource Agency will present proposed rate hikes on December 15 to its rate review board, a group of city and county commissioners that will have final say on the matter.
At its Monday board meeting, RWRA Executive Director Joe Schepers provided members with a history of the issues underpinning what he says is a need for the rate hikes. Schepers said he will make a similar case to the rate review board in December.
According to Schepers, the increases are necessary to fund major upgrades to its Max N. Rhoads and David W. Hawes wastewater treatment plants, which will cost about $104 million in total when debt servicing and other fees are included.
Those upgrades are required for RWRA to come into compliance with state environmental laws.
Schepers said Kentucky’s Division of Water has cited RWRA 10 times — six at Max N. Rhoads and four times at David W. Hawes — since 2016 for emitting polluted water into the Ohio River. The citations were for violations such as wastewater with “total suspended solids” and “biochemical oxygen demand” (BOD) levels — measurements of how much dirt and pollution is in water — being above state permitted levels.
Though RWRA’s public push for plant upgrades has picked up steam in 2022, Schepers said work on this has been ongoing since around 2016.
“We’re getting a lot of phone calls from the general public that are thinking we just woke up last week and decided we want to up-size our plants,” Schepers said Monday.
More from this section
Schepers explained that from 1996 to July 2016, the RWRA was primarily focused on improving its collection system, which was also under scrutiny by state regulators. This resulted in RWRA’s “long-term control plan,” which calls for RWRA’s combined sewer system to be able to capture at least 85% of the pollutants generated during a wet-weather event.
Once RWRA formulated its long-term control plan and had it approved by the state in 2016, it then turned to the issues associated with its treatment plants, Schepers said.
“In 2016, we were already talking to all of our industries about the loads coming to us. We were discussing their best-management practices and operation controls,” he said. “A lot of their permits at this time didn’t include BOD and different items like that. And we started to see issues.”
As the state’s Division of Water began applying more regulatory pressure on RWRA — citing the agency twice in 2018 and four times in 2019 — so too did RWRA begin to restrict the amount of pollution companies would be permitted to send to the agency. RWRA switched from a surcharge system to placing strict limits on BOD and other metrics, according to Schepers.
Two of RWRA’s largest customers, the food company Mizkan and Glenmore Distilleries, have also agreed to multi-million dollar improvement plans to their own pretreatment systems, which Schepers says will help alleviate pressure on the agency’s overburdened treatment facilities.
However, RWRA is seeking rate hikes to fund treatment plant upgrades needed to further alleviate overburdened facilities, Schepers said.
RWRA won’t know the exact rate hikes until it bids out the project later this month, but Schepers has estimated a 31% rate increase that will take the average customer’s bill from $47.37 a month to $61.85 next July, followed by a 6% increase in 2024, back-to-back 4% increases in 2025 and 2026, and a 3% increase in 2027 — making the customer service fee $72.95 by July 2027.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.