On Aug. 15, Regional Water Resource Agency Executive Director Joe Schepers unveiled details about major upgrades to RWRA wastewater treatment facilities, which will cost more than $100 million in total and require substantial rate hikes to fund.
In response to a request from the Messenger-Inquirer, the RWRA has provided documents showing why such upgrades are necessary.
The records are related to a regulatory enforcement action the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet pursued against RWRA for multiple violations of a state law that prohibits pollution from being discharged into Kentucky’s water. The Energy and Environment Cabinet issued at least three notices of violation from 2018 to 2019, records show.
According to a February 2020 agreement between the two parties to settle the matter, RWRA neither admitted nor denied committing the violations, but agreed to a corrective action plan to address some of the issues with its wastewater treatment facilities — the Max N. Rhoads Water Reclamation Facility and the David W. Hawes Wastewater Treatment Plant.
The RWRA issued its corrective action plan to the Kentucky environmental regulator later that month, explaining that its violations stemmed from “large fluctuations” in the amount of wastewater it received from local industries. The report says daily flows varied by as much as 2.5 million gallons per day from one industry, which it did not name.
These extreme fluctuations in wastewater intake caused RWRA’s facilities to experience what it called “upsets,” where an unexpected event prevents the plants from operating properly.
RWRA told the Energy and Environment Cabinet that it took numerous steps to mitigate the causes of the upsets, including the purchase of $11,000 worth of “bio-augmentation materials” — bacterial cultures required to speed up the rate of degradation of a contaminant — and $15,000 in modifications to the collection system to divert industrial waste from the Hawes plant to the Rhoads facility, which has a larger capacity.
RWRA also said in its corrective plan that it secured a commitment from its largest industrial customers to improve their own pre-treatment facilities. One of the companies, whose name was redacted in the plan provided to the Messenger-Inquirer, promised at least $5 million in upgrades to its facilities.
However, the Rhoads and Hawes plants are still operating at around 120% capacity, according to Schepers.
“We’ve received so many violations over the last three, four years that we have a court order requiring us to upgrade the plants,” he said on Aug. 15.
Schepers said rate hikes will be necessary to fund the project, including a 31% rate increase that will take the average customer’s bill from $47.37 a month to $61.85 next July, followed by a 6% increase in 2024, back-to-back 4% increases in 2025 and 2026, and a 3% increase in 2027 — making the customer service fee $72.95 by July 2027.
Schepers said RWRA is still meeting with major industry players to discuss potential rates ahead of a December Rate Review Board meeting.
