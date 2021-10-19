The Regional Water Resource Agency announced Monday scheduled road repairs that will begin on Thursday.
Roads that will be undergoing repairs include:
· 2426 JR Miller Boulevard (access road)
· Prince Avenue from Norris Avenue to 17th Street
· Oak Avenue from 19th Street to 21st Street
Streets will be open to traffic with proper signage marked. RWRA asks that drivers exercise caution while driving in these areas. For more information, call Kelsey Ray at 270-687-8560.
