flushable wipes

Regional Water Resource Agency officials are saying disposable wipes marketed as “flushable” cause blockages resulting in needed repair work of Owensboro’s combined sewer system.

 Photo submitted

The Regional Water Resource Agency (RWRA) is still dealing with so-called flushable wipes clogging its pipes and pumps, despite recent class action lawsuit settlements and promises by manufacturers to make their product more dissolvable.

“Our maintenance crew gets called out constantly, every week,” RWRA Operations Director Victor Cernius said of the flushable wipes, which do not break down in the system in the same way as toilet paper.

