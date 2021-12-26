The Regional Water Resource Agency will soon be implementing a fats, oil and grease management program for Daviess County’s restaurants and commercial kitchens. The new program is aimed at helping the agency be more proactive, rather than reactive, when it comes to fats, oils and greases making their way into the wastewater system.

Holly Castlen, RWRA director of environmental compliance, said during a recent board meeting that the program will be implemented in a phased approach, most likely over the next year to 18 months.

“If we receive a phone call from maybe field operations or engineering, in the past we have gone out and we have done an inspection or we have spoken with the restaurant manager, but we really want to become more proactive than this,” she said.

Castlen said RWRA will be implementing procedures and guidelines to help regulate all of the more than 400 food service establishments in Daviess County. These will not be limited to restaurants, but will also include school cafeterias, grocery store delis and bakeries and anywhere that provides a commercial food service.

“Anywhere that cooks or prepares food, they have the potential to generate those fats, oils and grease, so they would fall under this,” Castlen said. “The whole goal here is to prevent blockages and overflows in the collection system.”

Under the new management plan, food service operations will be required to purchase a FOG permit, which Castlen said is in line with how RWRA issues other permits, and with that, the agency will be able to certify grease control equipment at food service establishments. While the cost of such a permit has yet to be determined, Castlen said the cost of an industrial wastewater discharge permit is $200 every two years.

“It would be somewhere in that range, but we have definitely not set a permit fee,” she said.

Tom Mischel, board chairman, asked Castlen what legal authority RWRA has to utilize and enforce such a program and if there are any state statutory regulations that would have to be followed.

Castlen said there is currently no state or federal FOG regulation, but having a FOG management program is something encouraged by the Division of Water for all publicly-owned treatment works.

Area municipalities that currently utilize such a plan include Henderson, Bowling Green and Evansville.

Joe Schepers, RWRA executive director, said that not having a FOG plan is something the agency gets a “little ding” for during its state inspection.

RWRA will utilize a software program known as Swift Comply to keep an inventory of restaurants and their equipment. Restaurants will be put on a schedule to have their grease equipment emptied, and if that does not occur at the scheduled time, the software will flag the restaurant.

“The whole goal here is to be more proactive, not just reactive, when we get that phone call that we have a lot of grease buildup in a particular area,” Castlen said.

