The Regional Water Resource Agency is holding a meeting Friday to consider public comments about its proposed rate hikes.

RWRA is proposing two main rate increases. The first is a one-time increase of $9.98 per month, starting July 2023, to help fund multi-million-dollar upgrades to the agency’s two wastewater treatment plants. The second is a series of general fund rate increases — $4 per month in July 2024, $3 in 2025, $3 in 2026 and $2 in 2027 — which will be used to fund day-to-day operations.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.