The Regional Water Resource Agency is looking to make the most of grant funding that may be available to the agency, and it has hired a professional grant writer to ensure that is the case.
Joe Schepers, RWRA executive director, said during the agency’s regular board meeting Monday that RWRA has retained the services of the international design and consultancy organization Arcadis for the job.
“Last month we talked about hiring a professional grant writer to help us research some of the grants that are not local, state, city or county, but on the federal, stuff that we don’t know a lot about, that is where we are looking at professional grant writers,” Schepers said.
RWRA will provide the organization with the details for three different proposed projects, and the grant writer will determine if any of those projects meet the requirements for various federal grant funding options.
“The three projects that are being pursued are the Ravine Sewer Project, the Long-Term Control Plan projects and our facilities compliance,” he said.
The Ravine Sewer Project would take an old, preexisting tunnel that zigzags under buildings through the area of the Owensboro Convention Center and put a new system under the streets.
The agency’s Long-Term Control Plan is a 10-year plan designed by RWRA and approved by the EPA that’s meant to complete the agency’s combined sewer system in compliance with the EPA’s Clean Water Act, which is meant to stem the overall impact of untreated or partially-treated human and industrial waste, toxic materials and debris, as well as stormwater or bodies of water; in the agency’s case, the Ohio River. Facilities compliance is getting those plants and systems up to modern standards.
Schepers said that any of those three projects Arcadis believes has a probable chance of being awarded grant funding will then be taken into phase two of the process, which is the actual grant writing.
“Of the three, they think the Ravine Sewer Project stands the best chance of getting the grant,” Schepers said.
The federal grant that could perhaps be utilized for the Ravine Sewer Project is known as the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) Grant.
According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the principals of the BRIC program are, “supporting communities through capability-and-capacity building; encouraging and enabling innovation; promoting partnerships; enabling large projects; maintaining flexibility and providing consistency.”
In other news, Sean O’ Bryan, RWRA director of engineering, provided an update on the Southtown manhole collapse and repair. The manhole, located at the intersection of Goetz Drive and Southtown Boulevard, has been an ongoing project for the agency since its collapse in February.
“The dewatering contractor is out there installing 60-feet wells,” O’Bryan said. “He has completed 10 of the 15 he has to install.”
O’Bryan said Deig Brothers is the contractor for the project, and it is expected they will finish installing the dewatering wells next week and plan to begin dewatering the following week. It is estimated the project will be completed in late November.
RWRA board members also elected officers for the new fiscal-year, with Tom Mischel selected to continue serving as board chairman, Ed Cecil retaining his role as board secretary and Tim Allen replacing Harry Roberts Jr. as board vice-chairman.
