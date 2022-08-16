Regional Water Resource Agency Executive Director Joe Schepers said at Monday’s board meeting that it will cost about $39.3 million to upgrade the Max N. Rhoads water reclamation facility and another $29.3 million for enhancements at the David W. Hawes plant.

Add in the roughly $35 million for debt service over 20 years, insurance and other fees, and the total project is expected to cost nearly $104 million, Schepers said.

