The City of Owensboro is set to begin disconnecting dozens of Northwest-area neighborhood downspouts that carry stormwater into its combined sewer system — a project needed to prevent the sewer from overflowing during heavy rain, which causes flooding and raw sewage to be discharged into the river.
Abby Shelton, Owensboro director of community development, said the roughly $100,000 project is funded via a community development block grant, allowing more than 200 properties to participate for free.
But while participation is voluntary now, Shelton and the Rural Water Resource Agency (RWRA) have warned residents that changes could be mandatory soon.
“Downspout disconnect participation is not mandatory at the time, however, we do believe this will be a requirement in the near future,” said an Aug. 5 letter from the RWRA to Northwest-area neighborhood residents. “So please take advantage of the program while funds are available.”
RWRA technician Bryan Henderson said the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has implemented downspout disconnection requirements with other cities, including Louisville, Glasgow and Ashland.
“It’s something we’ve seen happen in other communities, and we anticipate it could happen in ours as well,” he said.
Henderson explained that the cities facing downspout disconnection requirements were targeted by the EPA for violations of the Clean Water Act.
Rather than dealing with the EPA, the RWRA entered an agreement with the Kentucky Division of Water in 2014 to implement a long-term control plan to deal with Owensboro’s pollution woes. Henderson said this plan has helped Owensboro avoid being targeted by an EPA enforcement action thus far.
“The EPA looks and sees we have something in the works, and they kind of back off,” he said. “But that’s not to say that the EPA can’t come back later.”
Henderson said Owensboro is keeping its eye on the city of Henderson, which entered a similar long-term control plan that’s set to end this year. Owensboro’s plan runs until 2026, and he expects Henderson to serve as a bellwether for how the EPA will treat city’s with long-term control plans once they expire.
“All eyes are on Henderson [the city],” said Henderson, adding that he expects the EPA to have a presence once the long-term control plan ends. “The EPA has an insatiable appetite (for regulation).”
Henderson wouldn’t say how downspout disconnection requirements would be enforced here if and when they come, instead urging residents to participate in the program while it’s still free and voluntary.
Of the 208 properties targeted by RWRA, he said around 30 have signed up since letters were sent.
According to Shelton, the city contracted Daviess County Tractor & Hauling to perform the nearly $100,000 project.
Henderson said work should begin in September or October, depending on how quickly RWRA is able to have residents volunteer for the program.
