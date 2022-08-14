The City of Owensboro is set to begin disconnecting dozens of Northwest-area neighborhood downspouts that carry stormwater into its combined sewer system — a project needed to prevent the sewer from overflowing during heavy rain, which causes flooding and raw sewage to be discharged into the river.

Abby Shelton, Owensboro director of community development, said the roughly $100,000 project is funded via a community development block grant, allowing more than 200 properties to participate for free.

